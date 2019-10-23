Thursday
Prep Girls Tennis
Vintage at Napa, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Water Polo
Napa at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Water Polo
Napa at Vintage, 5 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Leroy Greene at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Church gym, 4 p.m.
Credo at Calistoga, 6 p.m.
Napa at Vintage, 6:30 p.m.
American Canyon at Casa Grande, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
College Men’s Soccer
Embry-Riddle at Pacific Union, 2 p.m.
Contra Costa at Napa Valley, 4 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
College Women’s Soccer
Napa Valley at Yuba, 4 p.m.
College Volleyball
Embry-Riddle at Pacific Union, 2 p.m.
Napa Valley at Los Medanos, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Water Polo
Julian Szmidt Memorial Tournament at Vintage, TBA
Prep Girls Soccer
Calistoga at Technology-Rohnert Park, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Calistoga at Sonoma Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Football
Cloverdale at St. Helena, 7:30 p.m.
Casa Grande at American Canyon, 7 p.m.
Petaluma at Napa, 7 p.m.