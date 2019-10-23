{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday

Prep Girls Tennis

Vintage at Napa, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Water Polo

Napa at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Water Polo

Napa at Vintage, 5 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Leroy Greene at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Church gym, 4 p.m.

Credo at Calistoga, 6 p.m.

Napa at Vintage, 6:30 p.m.

American Canyon at Casa Grande, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

College Men’s Soccer

Embry-Riddle at Pacific Union, 2 p.m.

Contra Costa at Napa Valley, 4 p.m.

College Women’s Soccer

Napa Valley at Yuba, 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

Embry-Riddle at Pacific Union, 2 p.m.

Napa Valley at Los Medanos, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Water Polo

Julian Szmidt Memorial Tournament at Vintage, TBA

Prep Girls Soccer

Calistoga at Technology-Rohnert Park, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Calistoga at Sonoma Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Football

Cloverdale at St. Helena, 7:30 p.m.

Casa Grande at American Canyon, 7 p.m.

Petaluma at Napa, 7 p.m.

