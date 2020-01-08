Thursday
College Women’s Basketball La Sierra at Pacific Union, 5:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
La Sierra at Pacific Union, 7:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Petaluma at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
Napa at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.
Casa Grande at American Canyon, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Sonoma Academy at Calistoga, 6:30 p.m.
Napa at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Petaluma at Vintage, 7 p.m.
Casa Grande at American Canyon, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Sonoma Academy at Calistoga, 8 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Friday
College Men’s Basketball
Contra Costa at Napa Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Justin-Siena at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
American Canyon at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.
Vintage at Petaluma, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Fort Bragg at St. Helena, 7:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Justin-Siena at Napa, 7 p.m.
Casa Grande at American Canyon, 7 p.m.
Vintage at Petaluma, 7 p.m.
St. Helena at Fort Bragg, 7:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling Napa Valley Girls Classic at Vintage, 10 a.m.