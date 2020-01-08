{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday

College Women’s Basketball La Sierra at Pacific Union, 5:30 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

La Sierra at Pacific Union, 7:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Petaluma at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Napa at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.

Casa Grande at American Canyon, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Sonoma Academy at Calistoga, 6:30 p.m.

Napa at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Petaluma at Vintage, 7 p.m.

Casa Grande at American Canyon, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Sonoma Academy at Calistoga, 8 p.m.

Friday

College Men’s Basketball

Contra Costa at Napa Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Justin-Siena at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

American Canyon at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.

Vintage at Petaluma, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Fort Bragg at St. Helena, 7:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Justin-Siena at Napa, 7 p.m.

Casa Grande at American Canyon, 7 p.m.

Vintage at Petaluma, 7 p.m.

St. Helena at Fort Bragg, 7:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling Napa Valley Girls Classic at Vintage, 10 a.m.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0