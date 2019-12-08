Monday
Prep Boys Soccer
San Ramon Valley at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
El Molino at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Vintage at Windsor, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Prep Boys Soccer
Vacaville at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Winters at St. Helena, 7 p.m.
Alhambra at Napa, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Vallejo at Vintage, 7 p.m.
Napa at California, 7 p.m.
St. Helena at Winters, 7 p.m.