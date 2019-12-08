{{featured_button_text}}

Monday

Prep Boys Soccer

San Ramon Valley at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

El Molino at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Vintage at Windsor, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Prep Boys Soccer

Vacaville at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Winters at St. Helena, 7 p.m.

Alhambra at Napa, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Vallejo at Vintage, 7 p.m.

Napa at California, 7 p.m.

St. Helena at Winters, 7 p.m.

