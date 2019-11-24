Monday
Prep Boys Soccer
Vintage at Redwood, 1:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Prep Girls Basketball
Mt. Eden at Justin-Siena, Foundation Game, 4:30 p.m.
Vallejo at Napa, Foundation Game, 6 p.m.
American Canyon at Concord, Foundation Game, 8 p.m.
Vintage at Novato, Foundation Game, 6 p.m.
St. Helena at Healdsburg, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Bethel at Vintage, Foundation Game, 7 p.m.
El Molino at St. Helena, 7 p.m.
Roseland University Prep at Justin-Siena, 7:30 p.m.