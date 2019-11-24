{{featured_button_text}}

Monday

Prep Boys Soccer

Vintage at Redwood, 1:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Prep Girls Basketball

Mt. Eden at Justin-Siena, Foundation Game, 4:30 p.m.

Vallejo at Napa, Foundation Game, 6 p.m.

American Canyon at Concord, Foundation Game, 8 p.m.

Vintage at Novato, Foundation Game, 6 p.m.

St. Helena at Healdsburg, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Bethel at Vintage, Foundation Game, 7 p.m.

El Molino at St. Helena, 7 p.m.

Roseland University Prep at Justin-Siena, 7:30 p.m.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0