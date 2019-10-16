Thursday
Prep Girls Tennis
Vintage at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Napa, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Cloverdale at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Napa Christian at Pacific Union College Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Cloverdale at St. Helena, 6 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Vintage, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Water Polo
Vintage at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Water Polo
Vintage at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 6 p.m.
Friday
College Men’s Soccer
Napa Valley at Marin, 4 p.m.
Pacific Union at Providence Christian-Pasadena, 11:30 a.m.
College Women’s Soccer
Napa Valley at Merritt, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Anderson Valley at Calistoga, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Water Polo
Vintage at DeLong Tournament, Johansen-Modesto, TBA
Prep Football
Justin-Siena at Vintage, 7 p.m.
Napa at Casa Grande, 7 p.m.
St. Helena at Fort Bragg, 7:30 p.m.
Tomales at Calistoga, 6 p.m.