Thursday

Prep Girls Tennis

Vintage at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Napa, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Cloverdale at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Napa Christian at Pacific Union College Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Cloverdale at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Vintage, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Water Polo

Vintage at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Water Polo

Vintage at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 6 p.m.

Friday

College Men’s Soccer

Napa Valley at Marin, 4 p.m.

Pacific Union at Providence Christian-Pasadena, 11:30 a.m.

College Women’s Soccer

Napa Valley at Merritt, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Anderson Valley at Calistoga, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Water Polo

Vintage at DeLong Tournament, Johansen-Modesto, TBA

Prep Football

Justin-Siena at Vintage, 7 p.m.

Napa at Casa Grande, 7 p.m.

St. Helena at Fort Bragg, 7:30 p.m.

Tomales at Calistoga, 6 p.m.

