Monday
Prep Girls Golf
Napa at Roseville Invitational, Diamond Oaks GC, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday
College Women’s Soccer
Yuba at Napa Valley, 2 p.m.
College Men’s Soccer
Marin at Napa Valley, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Water Polo
Napa at Vintage, 4 p.m.
American Canyon at Cardinal Newman, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Water Polo
Napa at Vintage, 5 p.m.
American Canyon at Cardinal Newman, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Napa at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
American Canyon at Casa Grande, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
American Canyon at Justin-Siena, Chardonnay GC, 3:30 p.m.
Vintage, Petaluma at Casa Grande, Rooster Run GC, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Clear Lake at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Clear Lake at St. Helena, 5:15 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Cornerstone Christian at Pacific Union College Prep, 5 p.m.
Clear Lake at St. Helena, 6 p.m.
Vintage at Napa, 6:30 p.m.
Casa Grande at American Canyon, 6:30 p.m.
Calistoga at St. Vincent de Paul, 6 p.m.
Napa Christian at Summerfield Waldorf, 6 p.m.
Trinity Prep at Leroy Greene-Sacramento, 4 p.m.