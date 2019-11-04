Tuesday
College Women’s Soccer
Napa Valley at Contra Costa, 3 p.m.
Wednesday
College Volleyball
Solano at Napa Valley, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
VVAL Championships at Vintage, singles, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
North Coast Section playoffs, first round: Division 1, No. 9 seed Clear Lake at No. 8 seed St. Helena, 5 p.m.; Division 3, No. 4 Calistoga vs. No. 5 South Fork at Middletown, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs, first round: No. 11 seed Eureka at No. 6 seed St. Helena, 7 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
VVAL Center Meet No. 3 at Tolay Park, Petaluma, 3:45 p.m.