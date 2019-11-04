{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday

College Women’s Soccer

Napa Valley at Contra Costa, 3 p.m.

Wednesday

College Volleyball

Solano at Napa Valley, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

VVAL Championships at Vintage, singles, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

North Coast Section playoffs, first round: Division 1, No. 9 seed Clear Lake at No. 8 seed St. Helena, 5 p.m.; Division 3, No. 4 Calistoga vs. No. 5 South Fork at Middletown, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs, first round: No. 11 seed Eureka at No. 6 seed St. Helena, 7 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

VVAL Center Meet No. 3 at Tolay Park, Petaluma, 3:45 p.m.

