Napa Valley Sports Schedule

Monday
Prep Baseball
Justin-Siena at Pinole Valley, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Prolific Prep at Grind Session World Championships, Marshall County H.S. (Benton, Ky.), TBA
Tuesday
College Baseball
Napa Valley at Marin, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Granite Bay at Vintage, Silverado Resort, 3 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Casa Grande at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.
Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Napa at Petaluma, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Marin Catholic at Vintage, Harvest Middle School field, 4 p.m.
Prep Badminton
American Canyon at Rodriguez, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Armijo at Napa, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
Windsor at Napa, 4 p.m.
Rio Vista at St. Helena, 6 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Middletown, 4 p.m.
Vintage at California-San Ramon, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Livermore at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.
Vintage at Foothill, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Prolific Prep at Grind Session World Championships Marshall County H.S. (Benton, Ky.) TBA