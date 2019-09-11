Thursday
College Women’s Golf
Napa Valley in Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 2, Napa GC at Kennedy Park, noon
Prep Girls Water Polo
Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Cardinal Newman at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 5 p.m.
Vintage at Ukiah, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Water Polo
Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 5 p.m.
Cardinal Newman at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 6 p.m.
Vintage at Ukiah, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.
Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.
Napa at Petaluma, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
American Canyon at Vintage, Napa GC at Kennedy Park, 3 p.m.
Petaluma at Justin-Siena, Chardonnay GC, 3:30 p.m.
Napa at Casa Grande, Rooster Run GC, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Lower Lake at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Lower Lake at St. Helena, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Petaluma at Napa, 6 p.m.
Lower Lake at St. Helena, 6 p.m.
American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 6 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.
Friday
College Women’s Soccer
Napa Valley at Siskiyous-Weed, 2 p.m.
Prep Girls Water Polo
American Canyon, Justin-Siena, Vintage at Sierra Shootout, Sierra College, Rocklin, TBA
Prep Volleyball
Sonoma Academy at Calistoga, 6 p.m.
Prep Football
Armijo at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
Archbishop Riordan at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Wood at American Canyon, 7 p.m.
Calistoga at Pinewood-Los Altos Hills, 4 p.m.
Vintage vs. Bellarmine Prep at San Jose City College, 7 p.m.