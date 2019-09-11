{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday

College Women’s Golf

Napa Valley in Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 2, Napa GC at Kennedy Park, noon

Prep Girls Water Polo

Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Cardinal Newman at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 5 p.m.

Vintage at Ukiah, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Water Polo

Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 5 p.m.

Cardinal Newman at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 6 p.m.

Vintage at Ukiah, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.

Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

Napa at Petaluma, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

American Canyon at Vintage, Napa GC at Kennedy Park, 3 p.m.

Petaluma at Justin-Siena, Chardonnay GC, 3:30 p.m.

Napa at Casa Grande, Rooster Run GC, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Lower Lake at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Lower Lake at St. Helena, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Petaluma at Napa, 6 p.m.

Lower Lake at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 6 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.

Friday

College Women’s Soccer

Napa Valley at Siskiyous-Weed, 2 p.m.

Prep Girls Water Polo

American Canyon, Justin-Siena, Vintage at Sierra Shootout, Sierra College, Rocklin, TBA

Prep Volleyball

Sonoma Academy at Calistoga, 6 p.m.

Prep Football

Armijo at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Archbishop Riordan at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Wood at American Canyon, 7 p.m.

Calistoga at Pinewood-Los Altos Hills, 4 p.m.

Vintage vs. Bellarmine Prep at San Jose City College, 7 p.m.

