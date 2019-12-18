Thursday
College Men’s Basketball
Dordt at Pacific Union, 7 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Pacific Union at Sacramento State, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High, first round: Vintage vs. Rancho Cotate, 4 p.m.; Wood vs. North Medford, 5:30 p.m.; Napa vs. Tracy, 7 p.m.; Freedom vs. Calaveras, 8:30 p.m.
Pleasant Hill Adventist at Napa Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Pleasant Hill Adventist at Napa Christian, 6 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Foundation Cup Duals, Hogan Middle School, Vallejo, 9 a.m.
Friday
Prep Girls Basketball
Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High: Vintage-Rancho Cotate loser vs. Wood-North Medford loser, 4 p.m.; Napa-Tracy loser vs. Freedom-Calaveras loser, 5:30 p.m.; Vintage-Rancho Cotate winner vs. Wood-North Medford winner, 7 p.m.; Napa-Tracy winner vs. Freedom-Calaveras winner, 8:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Armijo at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
Cardinal Newman at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Napa at Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.
Vintage at Windsor, 7 p.m.
Prolific Prep at Chick Fil-A-Classic, Richland Northeast H.S. (Columbia, S.C.), TBA
Prep Wrestling
American Canyon at Liberty Invitational, 9 a.m.