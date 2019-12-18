{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday

College Men’s Basketball

Dordt at Pacific Union, 7 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Pacific Union at Sacramento State, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High, first round: Vintage vs. Rancho Cotate, 4 p.m.; Wood vs. North Medford, 5:30 p.m.; Napa vs. Tracy, 7 p.m.; Freedom vs. Calaveras, 8:30 p.m.

Pleasant Hill Adventist at Napa Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Pleasant Hill Adventist at Napa Christian, 6 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Foundation Cup Duals, Hogan Middle School, Vallejo, 9 a.m.

Friday

Prep Girls Basketball

Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High: Vintage-Rancho Cotate loser vs. Wood-North Medford loser, 4 p.m.; Napa-Tracy loser vs. Freedom-Calaveras loser, 5:30 p.m.; Vintage-Rancho Cotate winner vs. Wood-North Medford winner, 7 p.m.; Napa-Tracy winner vs. Freedom-Calaveras winner, 8:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Armijo at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Cardinal Newman at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Napa at Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.

Vintage at Windsor, 7 p.m.

Prolific Prep at Chick Fil-A-Classic, Richland Northeast H.S. (Columbia, S.C.), TBA

Prep Wrestling

American Canyon at Liberty Invitational, 9 a.m.

