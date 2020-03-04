Napa Valley Sports Schedule

Thursday
College Baseball
Solano at Napa Valley, 2 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
American Canyon at Napa, 3 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Vintage, 3 p.m.
Prep Baseball
St. Helena at Napa, 3:30 p.m.
Redwood at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
San Marin at Vintage, Harvest Middle School field, 4:30 p.m.
Davis at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Vintage at Tamalpais, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
Vintage at Maria Carrillo, 3:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
American Canyon at San Rafael, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
VVAL Tournament No. 2, Rooster Run GC, 12:30 p.m.
Prep Badminton
Vintage at Vacaville, scrimmage, 4 p.m.
Prep Swimming
St. Helena at Technology, 4 p.m.
Friday
Prep Baseball
Benicia at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.
Vintage at Santa Rosa, 3:30 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Healdsburg, 5 p.m.
Prep Softball
Piner at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.
St. Helena at Piedmont, 4 p.m.
Calistoga at Fremont Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
San Marin at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.