Napa Valley Sports Schedule
Local schedule

Thursday

College Baseball

Solano at Napa Valley, 2 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

American Canyon at Napa, 3 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Vintage, 3 p.m.

Prep Baseball

St. Helena at Napa, 3:30 p.m.

Redwood at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

San Marin at Vintage, Harvest Middle School field, 4:30 p.m.

Davis at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse

Vintage at Tamalpais, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

Vintage at Maria Carrillo, 3:30 p.m.

American Canyon at San Rafael, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

VVAL Tournament No. 2, Rooster Run GC, 12:30 p.m.

Prep Badminton

Vintage at Vacaville, scrimmage, 4 p.m.

Prep Swimming

St. Helena at Technology, 4 p.m.

Friday

Prep Baseball

Benicia at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.

Vintage at Santa Rosa, 3:30 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Healdsburg, 5 p.m.

Prep Softball

Piner at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

St. Helena at Piedmont, 4 p.m.

Calistoga at Fremont Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse

San Marin at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

