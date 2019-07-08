Tuesday
Prep Boys Basketball
Napa Valley College Summer League games: Rodriguez vs. Archbishop Hanna, 5 p.m.; St. Helena vs. American Canyon, 6 p.m.; Bethel vs. Vintage, 7 p.m.; Vallejo vs. Justin-Siena, 8 p.m.
Youth Softball
Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Senior Division game at Kiwanis Park: A.M.P. Construction vs. M.I.V. Insurance, 7 p.m.
Joe DiMaggio Baseball
Santa Rosa Rebels at Napa, Justin-Siena field, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 10
Youth Softball
Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Major Division games at Kiwanis Park: Coleman Insurance vs. R.E. Maher Construction, 6 p.m.; Soscol Auto Body vs. Binstock Enterprises, 8 p.m.
Joe DiMaggio Baseball
Napa at Santa Rosa Rebels, 5:30 p.m.