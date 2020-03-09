Napa Valley Sports Schedule
Tuesday

College Baseball

Napa Valley at Marin, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Granite Bay at Vintage, Silverado Resort, 3 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Casa Grande at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.

Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Napa at Petaluma, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

Marin Catholic at Vintage, Harvest Middle School field, 4 p.m.

Prep Badminton

American Canyon at Rodriguez, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Armijo at Napa, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

Windsor at Napa, 4 p.m.

Rio Vista at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Middletown, 4 p.m.

Vintage at California-San Ramon, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse

Livermore at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.

Vintage at Foothill, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Prolific Prep at Grind Session World Championships Marshall County H.S. (Benton, Ky.) TBA

Wednesday

College Men’s Golf

Napa Valley in Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 5, Rancho Murieta GC, noon

Prep Track and Field

Petaluma at Napa, 3:45 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 3:45 p.m.

American Canyon, Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Swimming/Diving

Napa at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 4 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse

Drake at Vintage, Harvest Middle School, 4 p.m.

Napa at Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.

Prep Softball

American Canyon at Rodriguez, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Vanden at Napa, 4 p.m.

Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

VVAL Tournament No. 3, Rooster Run GC, 12:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Prolific Prep at Grind Session World Championships, Marshall County High (Benton, Ky.), TBA

Prep Girls Soccer

Trinity Prep at Cristo Rey, 6 p.m.

