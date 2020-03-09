Napa Valley Sports Schedule

Tuesday
College Baseball
Napa Valley at Marin, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Granite Bay at Vintage, Silverado Resort, 3 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Casa Grande at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.
Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Napa at Petaluma, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Marin Catholic at Vintage, Harvest Middle School field, 4 p.m.
Prep Badminton
American Canyon at Rodriguez, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Armijo at Napa, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
Windsor at Napa, 4 p.m.
Rio Vista at St. Helena, 6 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Middletown, 4 p.m.
Vintage at California-San Ramon, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Livermore at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.
Vintage at Foothill, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Prolific Prep at Grind Session World Championships Marshall County H.S. (Benton, Ky.) TBA
Wednesday
College Men’s Golf
Napa Valley in Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 5, Rancho Murieta GC, noon
Prep Track and Field
Petaluma at Napa, 3:45 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 3:45 p.m.
American Canyon, Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Swimming/Diving
Napa at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 4 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Drake at Vintage, Harvest Middle School, 4 p.m.
Napa at Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.
Prep Softball
American Canyon at Rodriguez, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Vanden at Napa, 4 p.m.
Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
VVAL Tournament No. 3, Rooster Run GC, 12:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Prolific Prep at Grind Session World Championships, Marshall County High (Benton, Ky.), TBA
Prep Girls Soccer
Trinity Prep at Cristo Rey, 6 p.m.