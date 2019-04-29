{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday

Prep Softball

American Canyon at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.

Casa Grande at Vintage, 4 p.m.

St. Helena at Lower Lake, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

No. 3 seed Windsor at No. 2 seed Justin-Siena, VVAL playoffs, first round, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse

No. 3 seed Petaluma at No. 2 seed Justin-Siena, VVAL playoffs, first round, 7 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Lower Lake at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Calistoga at Sonoma Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Prep Badminton

VVAL Tournament at American Canyon, singles, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Casa Grande at Vintage, 4 p.m.

American Canyon at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.

Prep Track and Field

VVAL Championships at American Canyon, trials, TBA

Prep Coed Golf

St. Helena in CMC Tournament at Oakmont GC West, 1 p.m.

