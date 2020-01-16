Friday
College Men’s Basketball
Los Medanos at Napa Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Napa at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.
Petaluma at American Canyon, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Vintage at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Tomales at Calistoga, 5 p.m.
Leroy Greene Academy at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Church gym, 6 p.m.
Willits at St. Helena, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Tomales at Calistoga, 6:30 p.m.
Napa at Vintage, 7 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Petaluma at American Canyon, 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Leroy Greene Academy at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Church gym, 7:30 p.m.
St. Helena at Willits, 7:30 p.m.
Prolific Prep at Flyin to the Hoop Huntington Prep Kettering Fairmont HS (OH) 5:15pm Local Radio
Saturday
College Women’s Basketball
Simpson at Pacific Union, 6:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Simpson at Pacific Union, 8:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 1 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Woodland at Justin-Siena, 3 p.m.
Prep Girls Wrestling
Vintage at Bethel’s Lady Jaguar Tournament, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Wrestling
Justin-Siena, Napa, Vintage at Armijo Invitational, 9 a.m.
Justin-Siena at Livermore Barn Burner, TBA