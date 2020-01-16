{{featured_button_text}}

Friday

College Men’s Basketball

Los Medanos at Napa Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Napa at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.

Petaluma at American Canyon, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Vintage at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Tomales at Calistoga, 5 p.m.

Leroy Greene Academy at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Church gym, 6 p.m.

Willits at St. Helena, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Tomales at Calistoga, 6:30 p.m.

Napa at Vintage, 7 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Petaluma at American Canyon, 7 p.m.

Leroy Greene Academy at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Church gym, 7:30 p.m.

St. Helena at Willits, 7:30 p.m.

Prolific Prep at Flyin to the Hoop Huntington Prep Kettering Fairmont HS (OH) 5:15pm Local Radio

Saturday

College Women’s Basketball

Simpson at Pacific Union, 6:30 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Simpson at Pacific Union, 8:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 1 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Woodland at Justin-Siena, 3 p.m.

Prep Girls Wrestling

Vintage at Bethel’s Lady Jaguar Tournament, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Wrestling

Justin-Siena, Napa, Vintage at Armijo Invitational, 9 a.m.

Justin-Siena at Livermore Barn Burner, TBA

Tags