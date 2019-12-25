{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday

Prep Boys Basketball

Napa vs. Redwood at Marin Catholic’s Bambauer Holiday Classic, noon

Vintage vs. Northgate at Dougherty Valley Tournament, 6 p.m.

American Canyon vs. Rio Linda at Fairfield’s Ronald D. Thompson Holiday Classic, 8 p.m.

Friday

Prep Boys Basketball

American Canyon at Fairfield’s Ronald D. Thompson Holiday Classic, TBA

Vintage at Dougherty Valley Tournament, TBA

Napa at Marin Catholic’s Bambauer Holiday Classic, TBA

Prep Girls Basketball

Justin-Siena vs. Skyline at West Coast Jamboree, Amethyst Division at Bethel, 12:30 p.m.

Calistoga vs. Concord at West Coast Jamboree, Amber Division at Benicia, 10:30 a.m.

Vintage vs. Lakewood at West Coast Jamboree, Garnet Division at Cornerstone Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Napa, Vintage at Sierra Nevada Classic, Reno, 9 a.m.

