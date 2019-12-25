Thursday
Prep Boys Basketball
Napa vs. Redwood at Marin Catholic’s Bambauer Holiday Classic, noon
Vintage vs. Northgate at Dougherty Valley Tournament, 6 p.m.
American Canyon vs. Rio Linda at Fairfield’s Ronald D. Thompson Holiday Classic, 8 p.m.
Friday
Prep Boys Basketball
American Canyon at Fairfield’s Ronald D. Thompson Holiday Classic, TBA
You have free articles remaining.
Vintage at Dougherty Valley Tournament, TBA
Napa at Marin Catholic’s Bambauer Holiday Classic, TBA
Prep Girls Basketball
Justin-Siena vs. Skyline at West Coast Jamboree, Amethyst Division at Bethel, 12:30 p.m.
Calistoga vs. Concord at West Coast Jamboree, Amber Division at Benicia, 10:30 a.m.
Vintage vs. Lakewood at West Coast Jamboree, Garnet Division at Cornerstone Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Napa, Vintage at Sierra Nevada Classic, Reno, 9 a.m.