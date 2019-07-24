{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday

Youth Softball

Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association playoffs at Kiwanis Park, second games of best-of-three series: Major Division, Soscol Auto Body vs. R.E. Maher Construction, 6 p.m., Senior Division, Branagan Insurance vs. M.I.V. Insurance, 8 p.m.

Friday

Youth Softball

Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association playoffs at Kiwanis Park, third games of best-of-three series, if necessary: Major Division, Soscol Auto Body vs. R.E. Maher Construction, 6 p.m., Senior Division, Branagan Insurance vs. M.I.V. Insurance, 8 p.m.

Professional Baseball

Napa Silverados at San Rafael Pacifics, Albert Park, 6:35 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0