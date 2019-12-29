Monday
College Men’s Basketball
Pacific Union vs. Westcliff at William Jessup Tournament, Rocklin, TBA
Prep Boys Basketball
Hercules at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Napa vs. Westmoor in 13th-place game at Marin Catholic’s Bambauer Holiday Classic, 11 a.m.
St. Helena at Berean Christian, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Vintage vs. Liberty in seventh-place game of West Coast Jamboree’s Garnet Division at Alhambra High, Martinez, 9 a.m.
Justin-Siena vs. Santa Cruz in third-place game of West Coast Jamboree’s Amethyst Division at Bethel, 3 p.m.
Calistoga vs. Maria Carrillo in championship game of West Coast Jamboree’s Amber Division at Benicia, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
College Men’s Basketball
Pacific Union vs. William Jessup at William Jessup Tournament, Rocklin, TBA