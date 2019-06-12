Thursday
Youth Softball
Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Senior Division game at Kiwanis Park: A.M.P. Construction vs. M.I.V. Insurance, 7 p.m.
Professional Baseball
Napa Silverados at San Rafael Pacifics, Albert Park, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Professional Baseball
San Rafael Pacifics at Napa Silverados, Miner Family Winery Field at NVC, 5:05 p.m.
Youth Softball
Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Major Division games at Kiwanis Park: Soscol Auto Body vs. R.E. Maher, 6 p.m.; Coleman Insurance vs. Binstock Enterprises, 8 p.m.