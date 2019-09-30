{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday

College Women’s Soccer

Yuba at Napa Valley, 2 p.m.

College Men’s Soccer

Marin at Napa Valley, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Water Polo

Napa at Vintage, 4 p.m.

American Canyon at Cardinal Newman, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Water Polo

Napa at Vintage, 5 p.m.

American Canyon at Cardinal Newman, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Napa at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.

American Canyon at Casa Grande, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

American Canyon at Justin-Siena, Chardonnay GC, 3:30 p.m.

Vintage, Petaluma at Casa Grande, Rooster Run GC, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Clear Lake at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Clear Lake at St. Helena, 5:15 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Cornerstone Christian at Pacific Union College Prep, 5 p.m.

Clear Lake at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

Vintage at Napa, 6:30 p.m.

Casa Grande at American Canyon, 6:30 p.m.

Calistoga at St. Vincent de Paul, 6 p.m.

Napa Christian at Summerfield Waldorf, 6 p.m.

Trinity Prep at Leroy Greene-Sacramento, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

College Volleyball

Napa Valley at Marin, 6 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

VVAL Center Meet at Maxwell Park, Sonoma, 3:45 p.m.

St. Helena at Clear Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Justin-Siena at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Roseland University Prep at Calistoga, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Sonoma Academy at Calistoga, Logvy Park, 5:15 p.m.

