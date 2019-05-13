Prep Softball
No. 8 seed Saint Mary’s at No. 9 Justin-Siena, NCS Division 4 playoff opener, 5 p.m.
No. 9 seed Clayton Valley Charter at No. 8 Napa, NCS Division 1 playoff opener, 5 p.m.
Prep Baseball
No. 11 seed St. Helena at No. 6 Middletown, NCS Division 4 playoff opener, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
No. 5 seed Justin-Siena at No. 1 Novato, North Coast Section Division 2 playoff semifinal, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Prep Softball
No. 10 seed Vintage at No. 7 Carondelet, NCS Division 1 playoff opener, 5 p.m.
No. 10 seed American Canyon at No. 7 Antioch, NCS Division 2 playoff opener, 5 p.m.