Thursday, June 20
Little League Baseball
District 53 Tournament of Champions, Major Division, Napa National No. 1 seed (Jimmy Vasser) vs. Fairfield Atlantic, semifinal at American Canyon LL fields, 5:30 p.m.
Youth Softball
Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Senior Division doubleheader at Kiwanis Park: A.M.P. Construction vs. Branagan Insurance, 6 and 8 p.m.
Professional Baseball
Napa Silverados at San Rafael Pacifics, Albert Park, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, June 21
Professional Baseball
Salina Stockade at Napa Silverados, Miner Family Winery Field at NVC, 5:05 p.m.
Youth Softball
Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Major Division games at Kiwanis Park: Binstock Enterprises vs. R.E. Maher Construction, 6 p.m.; Soscol Auto Body vs. Coleman Insurance, 8 p.m.