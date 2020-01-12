Monday
Prep Girls Basketball
Pacific Union College Prep at Summerfield Waldorf, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Pacific Union College Prep at Summerfield Waldorf, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Prep Boys Soccer
American Canyon at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Technology at Calistoga, 4:30 p.m.
American Canyon at Napa, 7 p.m.
Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m.
St. Helena at Cloverdale, 7 p.m.
Trinity Prep at John Adams Academy, Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Napa Christian at Pleasant Hill Adventist, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Technology at Calistoga, 6 p.m.
Cloverdale at St. Helena, 7:30 p.m.
Napa Christian at Pleasant Hill Adventist, 6:30 p.m.
Trinity Prep at John Adams Academy, Sacramento, 7:30 p.m.