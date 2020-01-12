{{featured_button_text}}

Monday

Prep Girls Basketball

Pacific Union College Prep at Summerfield Waldorf, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Pacific Union College Prep at Summerfield Waldorf, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Prep Boys Soccer

American Canyon at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Technology at Calistoga, 4:30 p.m.

American Canyon at Napa, 7 p.m.

Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m.

St. Helena at Cloverdale, 7 p.m.

Trinity Prep at John Adams Academy, Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Napa Christian at Pleasant Hill Adventist, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Technology at Calistoga, 6 p.m.

Cloverdale at St. Helena, 7:30 p.m.

Napa Christian at Pleasant Hill Adventist, 6:30 p.m.

Trinity Prep at John Adams Academy, Sacramento, 7:30 p.m.

