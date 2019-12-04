Thursday
College Women’s Basketball
Napa Valley at Modesto Tournament, TBA
College Men’s Basketball
Napa Valley vs. Reedley in first round of James Clark Classic at Cosumnes River College, Sacramento, 2 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
St. Patrick-St. Vincent at Justin-Siena, Catholic Cup, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Armijo at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Winter Wolf Classic at American Canyon: American Canyon vs. Fairfield, 6 p.m.; Santa Rosa vs. Antioch, 7:30 p.m.
St. Helena and Calistoga in Gene Duffy Tournament at Calistoga, TBA
Justin-Siena at Dixon, 6:30 p.m.
Napa at Piner Tournament, TBA
Prep Boys Soccer
Vacaville at American Canyon, 7 p.m.
Vintage at Ygnacio Valley, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Swett at St. Helena, Sutter Home Invitational, first round, 8:30 p.m.
Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High, TBA
Gene Duffy Tournament at Calistoga, TBA
Justin-Siena at Terra Linda, 7:30 p.m.
Prolific Prep at Hillcrest Prep, Hoop Hall West at Chaparral High, Scottsdale, Ariz., 6 p.m.
Friday
College Women’s Basketball
Napa Valley at Modesto Tournament, TBA
College Men’s Basketball
Napa Valley in James Clark Classic at Cosumnes River College, Sacramento, TBA
Prep Girls Basketball
Winter Wolf Classic at American Canyon: Fairfield vs. Santa Rosa, 6 p.m.; American Canyon vs. Antioch, 7:30 p.m.
St. Helena and Calistoga in Gene Duffy Tournament at Calistoga, TBA
Napa at Piner Tournament, TBA
Prep Boys Basketball
Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High: Drake-Clayton Valley loser vs. Napa-Napa Christian loser, 3:30 p.m.; Vintage-Northgate loser vs. Cardinal Newman-Redwood loser, 5 p.m.; Vintage-Northgate winner vs. Cardinal Newman-Redwood winner, 6:30 p.m.; Drake-Clayton Valley winner vs. Napa-Napa Christian winner, 8 p.m.
Sutter Home Invitational at St. Helena, TBA
Gene Duffy Tournament at Calistoga, TBA
Prolific Prep vs. Our Savior Lutheran at Marshall County High, Benton, Ky., 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Vanden at American Canyon, 6 p.m.
Piner at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.