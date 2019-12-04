{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday

College Women’s Basketball

Napa Valley at Modesto Tournament, TBA

College Men’s Basketball

Napa Valley vs. Reedley in first round of James Clark Classic at Cosumnes River College, Sacramento, 2 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

St. Patrick-St. Vincent at Justin-Siena, Catholic Cup, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Armijo at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Winter Wolf Classic at American Canyon: American Canyon vs. Fairfield, 6 p.m.; Santa Rosa vs. Antioch, 7:30 p.m.

St. Helena and Calistoga in Gene Duffy Tournament at Calistoga, TBA

Justin-Siena at Dixon, 6:30 p.m.

Napa at Piner Tournament, TBA

Prep Boys Soccer

Vacaville at American Canyon, 7 p.m.

Vintage at Ygnacio Valley, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Swett at St. Helena, Sutter Home Invitational, first round, 8:30 p.m.

Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High, TBA

Gene Duffy Tournament at Calistoga, TBA

Justin-Siena at Terra Linda, 7:30 p.m.

Prolific Prep at Hillcrest Prep, Hoop Hall West at Chaparral High, Scottsdale, Ariz., 6 p.m.

Friday

College Women’s Basketball

Napa Valley at Modesto Tournament, TBA

College Men’s Basketball

Napa Valley in James Clark Classic at Cosumnes River College, Sacramento, TBA

Prep Girls Basketball

Winter Wolf Classic at American Canyon: Fairfield vs. Santa Rosa, 6 p.m.; American Canyon vs. Antioch, 7:30 p.m.

St. Helena and Calistoga in Gene Duffy Tournament at Calistoga, TBA

Napa at Piner Tournament, TBA

Prep Boys Basketball

Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High: Drake-Clayton Valley loser vs. Napa-Napa Christian loser, 3:30 p.m.; Vintage-Northgate loser vs. Cardinal Newman-Redwood loser, 5 p.m.; Vintage-Northgate winner vs. Cardinal Newman-Redwood winner, 6:30 p.m.; Drake-Clayton Valley winner vs. Napa-Napa Christian winner, 8 p.m.

Sutter Home Invitational at St. Helena, TBA

Gene Duffy Tournament at Calistoga, TBA

Prolific Prep vs. Our Savior Lutheran at Marshall County High, Benton, Ky., 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Vanden at American Canyon, 6 p.m.

Piner at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

