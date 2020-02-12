Thursday
College Women’s Basketball Cal State Maritime at Pacific Union, 5:30 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Cal State Maritime at Pacific Union, 7:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Vintage at American Canyon, 6 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Vintage at American Canyon, 7 p.m.
Kelseyville at St. Helena, 7 p.m.
Calistoga at St. Vincent, 6:30 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Prep Boys Basketball
Calistoga at St. Vincent, 8 p.m.
St. Helena at Kelseyville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
College Men’s Basketball
Yuba at Napa Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Vintage at American Canyon, 6 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Vintage at American Canyon, 7 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 7 p.m.