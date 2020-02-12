{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday

College Women’s Basketball Cal State Maritime at Pacific Union, 5:30 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Cal State Maritime at Pacific Union, 7:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Vintage at American Canyon, 6 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Vintage at American Canyon, 7 p.m.

Kelseyville at St. Helena, 7 p.m.

Calistoga at St. Vincent, 6:30 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Calistoga at St. Vincent, 8 p.m.

St. Helena at Kelseyville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

College Men’s Basketball

Yuba at Napa Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Vintage at American Canyon, 6 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Vintage at American Canyon, 7 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 7 p.m.

