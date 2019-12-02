Tuesday
Prep Boys Soccer
Wood at American Canyon, 6 p.m.
Napa at St. Francis-Mountain View, 5 p.m.
Vintage at Dublin, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Ukiah at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Vintage at Vanden, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Santa Rosa at Napa, 6:30 p.m.
Dublin at Vintage, 7 p.m.
St. Vincent de Paul at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Calistoga at Willits, 7 p.m.
Santa Rosa at Napa, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Prep Boys Soccer
El Molino at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
American Canyon at Pittsburg, 6 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Ygnacio Valley, 7 p.m.