Tuesday
Prep Girls Water Polo
American Canyon at Napa, Vintage pool, 4 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 4 p.m.
Vintage at Cardinal Newman, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Water Polo
American Canyon at Napa, Vintage pool, 5 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 5 p.m.
Vintage at Cardinal Newman, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Vintage at Justin-Siena, Chardonnay GC, 3:30 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Napa, Silverado Resort, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
St. Helena at Willits, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Napa at American Canyon, 6 p.m.
Casa Grande at Vintage, 6 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.
Technology at Calistoga, 6 p.m.
St. Helena at Willits, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
American Canyon at Napa, 3:30 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Vintage at Casa Grande, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
St. Helena at Willits, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
College Volleyball
Napa Valley at Las Positas-Livermore, 6 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, Maxwell Park, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Calistoga at Credo, 4:30 p.m.