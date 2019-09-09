{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday

Prep Girls Water Polo

American Canyon at Napa, Vintage pool, 4 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 4 p.m.

Vintage at Cardinal Newman, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Water Polo

American Canyon at Napa, Vintage pool, 5 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 5 p.m.

Vintage at Cardinal Newman, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Vintage at Justin-Siena, Chardonnay GC, 3:30 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Napa, Silverado Resort, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

St. Helena at Willits, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Napa at American Canyon, 6 p.m.

Casa Grande at Vintage, 6 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Sonoma Valley at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.

Technology at Calistoga, 6 p.m.

St. Helena at Willits, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

American Canyon at Napa, 3:30 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Vintage at Casa Grande, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

St. Helena at Willits, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

College Volleyball

Napa Valley at Las Positas-Livermore, 6 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, Maxwell Park, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Calistoga at Credo, 4:30 p.m.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0