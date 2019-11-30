{{featured_button_text}}

Monday

Prep Girls Soccer

Armijo at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Rodriguez at Vintage, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Justin-Siena at Vallejo, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

St. Helena at Rio Vista, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Prep Boys Soccer

Wood at American Canyon, 6 p.m.

Napa at St. Francis-Mountain View, 5 p.m.

Vintage at Dublin, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Ukiah at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Vintage at Vanden, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Santa Rosa at Napa, 6:30 p.m.

Dublin at Vintage, 7 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Upper Lake at Calistoga, 5:30 p.m.

Santa Rosa at Napa, 8 p.m.

