Monday
Prep Boys Soccer
San Rafael at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Prep Girls Basketball
Napa Christian at Trinity Prep, 4 p.m.
Pacific Union College Prep at Cornerstone Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Napa at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Napa at Santa Rosa, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Antioch at Vintage, 7 p.m.
American Canyon at Benicia, 7 p.m.
Napa at Vacaville, 7 p.m.
Pacific Union College Prep at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.