{{featured_button_text}}

Monday

Little League All-Star Baseball

8-9-10 All-Star Section 1 Tournament at Garfield Park, TBA

Tuesday

Youth Softball

Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association playoffs, first games of best-of-three series: Major Division, Soscol Auto Body vs. Binstock Enterprises, 6 p.m.; Senior Division, M.I.V. Insurance vs. A.M.P. Construction, 8 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Napa Valley College Summer League games: Archbishop Hanna vs. Vallejo, 5 p.m.; Justin-Siena vs. Rodriguez, 6 p.m.; Vintage vs. American Canyon, 7 p.m.; Bethel vs. St. Helena, 8 p.m.

Joe DiMaggio Baseball

River City Outlaws at Napa, Justin-Siena field, 5:30 p.m.

Professional Baseball

Napa Silverados at Vallejo Admirals, Wilson Park, 6:35 p.m.

Little League All-Star Baseball

8-9-10 All-Star Section 1 Tournament at Garfield Park, TBA

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0