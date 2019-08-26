{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday

Prep Girls Golf

Casa Grande at Vintage, Napa GC at Kennedy Park, 3 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Justin-Siena, Chardonnay GC, 3 p.m.

American Canyon at Napa, Silverado Resort, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Water Polo

Dixon at Vintage, scrimmage, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Water Polo

Dixon at Vintage, scrimmage, 5 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fairfield at American Canyon, 5:30 p.m.

Laytonville at Calistoga, 6 p.m.

St. Helena at Winters, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Justin-Siena at St. Patrick-St. Vincent, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday

College Volleyball

Napa Valley vs. Lassen (2 p.m.) and Ohlone (6 p.m.) at NVC Classic 

Prep Boys Soccer

St. Helena at Calistoga, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Napa at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

Vacaville at Vintage, 6 p.m.

Calistoga at Rio Lindo Tournament, TBA

Prep Girls Water Polo

Justin-Siena at Rodriguez, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Water Polo

Justin-Siena at Rodriguez, 5 p.m.

