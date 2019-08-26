Tuesday
Prep Girls Golf
Casa Grande at Vintage, Napa GC at Kennedy Park, 3 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Justin-Siena, Chardonnay GC, 3 p.m.
American Canyon at Napa, Silverado Resort, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Water Polo
Dixon at Vintage, scrimmage, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Water Polo
Dixon at Vintage, scrimmage, 5 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fairfield at American Canyon, 5:30 p.m.
Laytonville at Calistoga, 6 p.m.
St. Helena at Winters, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Justin-Siena at St. Patrick-St. Vincent, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday
College Volleyball
Napa Valley vs. Lassen (2 p.m.) and Ohlone (6 p.m.) at NVC Classic
Prep Boys Soccer
St. Helena at Calistoga, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Napa at St. Helena, 6 p.m.
Vacaville at Vintage, 6 p.m.
Calistoga at Rio Lindo Tournament, TBA
Prep Girls Water Polo
Justin-Siena at Rodriguez, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Water Polo
Justin-Siena at Rodriguez, 5 p.m.