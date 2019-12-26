{{featured_button_text}}

Friday

Prep Boys Basketball

American Canyon at Fairfield’s Ronald D. Thompson Holiday Classic, TBA

Vintage at Dougherty Valley Tournament, TBA

Napa at Marin Catholic’s Bambauer Holiday Classic, TBA

Prep Girls Basketball

Justin-Siena vs. Skyline at West Coast Jamboree, Amethyst Division at Bethel, 12:30 p.m.

Calistoga vs. Concord at West Coast Jamboree, Amber Division at Benicia, 10:30 a.m.

Vintage vs. Lakewood at West Coast Jamboree, Garnet Division at Cornerstone Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Napa, Vintage at Sierra Nevada Classic, Reno, 9 a.m.

Saturday

College Men’s Basketball

Napa Valley at Marin, 3 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Napa Valley at Marin, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

American Canyon at Fairfield’s Ronald D. Thompson Holiday Classic, TBA

Vintage at Dougherty Valley Tournament, TBA

Napa at Marin Catholic’s Bambauer Holiday Classic, TBA

Prep Girls Basketball

Justin-Siena at West Coast Jamboree, Amethyst Division at Bethel, TBA

Calistoga at West Coast Jamboree, Amber Division at Benicia, TBA

Vintage at West Coast Jamboree, Garnet Division at Cornerstone Christian, TBA

Prep Wrestling

Napa, Vintage at Sierra Nevada Classic, Reno, 9 a.m.

