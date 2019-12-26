Friday
Prep Boys Basketball
American Canyon at Fairfield’s Ronald D. Thompson Holiday Classic, TBA
Vintage at Dougherty Valley Tournament, TBA
Napa at Marin Catholic’s Bambauer Holiday Classic, TBA
Prep Girls Basketball
Justin-Siena vs. Skyline at West Coast Jamboree, Amethyst Division at Bethel, 12:30 p.m.
Calistoga vs. Concord at West Coast Jamboree, Amber Division at Benicia, 10:30 a.m.
Vintage vs. Lakewood at West Coast Jamboree, Garnet Division at Cornerstone Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Napa, Vintage at Sierra Nevada Classic, Reno, 9 a.m.
Saturday
College Men’s Basketball
You have free articles remaining.
Napa Valley at Marin, 3 p.m.
College Women’s Basketball
Napa Valley at Marin, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
American Canyon at Fairfield’s Ronald D. Thompson Holiday Classic, TBA
Vintage at Dougherty Valley Tournament, TBA
Napa at Marin Catholic’s Bambauer Holiday Classic, TBA
Prep Girls Basketball
Justin-Siena at West Coast Jamboree, Amethyst Division at Bethel, TBA
Calistoga at West Coast Jamboree, Amber Division at Benicia, TBA
Vintage at West Coast Jamboree, Garnet Division at Cornerstone Christian, TBA
Prep Wrestling
Napa, Vintage at Sierra Nevada Classic, Reno, 9 a.m.