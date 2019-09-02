Tuesday
Prep Girls Tennis
Cardinal Newman at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Water Polo
Dixon at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Napa vs. Justin-Siena, Chardonnay GC, 3:30 p.m.
Vintage at Sonoma Valley, Sonoma National GC, 3 p.m.
American Canyon at Petaluma,3 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
St. Helena at Technology-Rohnert Park, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Vintage at Montgomery, 6 p.m.
American Canyon at San Marin, 6 p.m.
St. Helena at Healdsburg, 6 p.m.
Calistoga at Upper Lake, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Prep Girls Water Polo
Fairfield at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Water Polo
Fairfield at American Canyon, 5 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Justin-Siena, Napa, Vintage in practice meet, Alston Park, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Technology at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Laytonville at Calistoga, Logvy Park, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
San Marin at Napa, 6 p.m.
Vintage at Vanden, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Calistoga at Tomales, 4:30 p.m.