Tuesday

Prep Girls Tennis

Cardinal Newman at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Water Polo

Dixon at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Napa vs. Justin-Siena, Chardonnay GC, 3:30 p.m.

Vintage at Sonoma Valley, Sonoma National GC, 3 p.m.

American Canyon at Petaluma,3 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

St. Helena at Technology-Rohnert Park, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Vintage at Montgomery, 6 p.m.

American Canyon at San Marin, 6 p.m.

St. Helena at Healdsburg, 6 p.m.

Calistoga at Upper Lake, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Prep Girls Water Polo

Fairfield at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Water Polo

Fairfield at American Canyon, 5 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Justin-Siena, Napa, Vintage in practice meet, Alston Park, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Technology at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Laytonville at Calistoga, Logvy Park, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

San Marin at Napa, 6 p.m.

Vintage at Vanden, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Calistoga at Tomales, 4:30 p.m.

