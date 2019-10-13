{{featured_button_text}}

Monday

Prep Girls Golf

VVAL Tournament at Oakmont GC, noon

Prep Girls Soccer

Calistoga at Roseland University Prep, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Kelseyville at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

College Women’s Soccer

Los Medanos at Napa Valley, 2 p.m.

College Men’s Soccer

Yuba at Napa Valley, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Petaluma at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.

Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

New Life Christian at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Church gym, 4 p.m.

Pleasant Hill Adventist at Napa Christian, 4:30 p.m.

El Sobrante Christian at Pacific Union College Prep, 4:30 p.m.

American Canyon at Justin-Siena, 6:30 p.m.

St. Helena at Middletown, 6 p.m.

Calistoga at Sonoma Academy, 6 p.m.

Vintage at Petaluma, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Water Polo

Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Water Polo

Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Calistoga at Roseland College Prep, 4:30 p.m.

St. Helena at Middletown, 5:30 p.m.

