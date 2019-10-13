Monday
Prep Girls Golf
VVAL Tournament at Oakmont GC, noon
Prep Girls Soccer
Calistoga at Roseland University Prep, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Kelseyville at St. Helena, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
College Women’s Soccer
Los Medanos at Napa Valley, 2 p.m.
College Men’s Soccer
Yuba at Napa Valley, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Petaluma at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.
Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Prep Volleyball
New Life Christian at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Church gym, 4 p.m.
Pleasant Hill Adventist at Napa Christian, 4:30 p.m.
El Sobrante Christian at Pacific Union College Prep, 4:30 p.m.
American Canyon at Justin-Siena, 6:30 p.m.
St. Helena at Middletown, 6 p.m.
Calistoga at Sonoma Academy, 6 p.m.
Vintage at Petaluma, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Water Polo
Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Water Polo
Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Calistoga at Roseland College Prep, 4:30 p.m.
St. Helena at Middletown, 5:30 p.m.