Tuesday
College Men’s Soccer
Napa Valley at Delta-Stockton, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Napa at Vintage, Napa GC at Kennedy Park, 3 p.m.
Casa Grande at American Canyon, Chardonnay GC, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Justin-Siena at Napa, 3:30 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.
Petaluma at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Water Polo
Napa at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 4 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Ukiah at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Water Polo
Napa at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 5 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 5 p.m.
Ukiah at American Canyon, 5 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Napa at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.
Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 6 p.m.
American Canyon at Petaluma, 6 p.m.
Calistoga at Roseland University Prep, 6 p.m.
St. Helena at Kelseyville, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
St. Helena at Kelseyville, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
St. Helena at Kelseyville, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
College Volleyball
Napa Valley vs. Foothill (noon) and Sacramento City (2 p.m.) at Foothill Challenge, Los Altos Hills
Prep Girls Soccer
Calistoga at Anderson Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Calistoga at Mendocino, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
St. Helena at Kelseyville, 3:30 p.m.