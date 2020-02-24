Napa Valley Sports Schedule
Tuesday

Prep Baseball

Wood at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.

Vintage at Analy, 3:30 p.m.

Justin-Siena at St. Patrick-St. Vincent, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse

Justin-Siena at Campolindo, 7 p.m.

WednesdayCollege Men’s Golf

Napa Valley at Big 8 Conference Tournament No. 3, Chardonnay GC, noon

Prep Girls Basketball

NCS Division VI playoff semifinal, No. 14 seed Tomales at No. 2 seed Calistoga, 7 p.m.

Prep Swim & Dive

Vintage at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 4 p.m.

Napa at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball

El Molino at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

