Tuesday

Prep Girls Basketball

Napa Christian at Trinity Prep, 4 p.m.

Pacific Union College Prep at Cornerstone Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Napa at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Napa at Santa Rosa, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Antioch at Vintage, 7 p.m.

American Canyon at Benicia, 7 p.m.

Napa at Vacaville, 7 p.m.

Pacific Union College Prep at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

College Men’s Basketball

Merritt at Napa Valley, 5:30 p.m.

College Women’s Basketball

Merritt at Napa Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Vacaville at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Maria Carrillo at American Canyon, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Vintage at Montgomery, 6 p.m.

