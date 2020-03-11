Napa Valley Sports Schedule

Thursday
College Baseball
Marin at Napa Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Justin-Siena at Napa, 3:30 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Clayton Valley Charter at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Alhambra at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Napa at Benicia, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
Archbishop Hanna at Calistoga, 4 p.m.
Healdsburg at St. Helena, 6 p.m.
Vintage at Santa Rosa, 4 p.m.
St. Vincent at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Prolific Prep at Grind Session World Championships Marshall County H.S. (Benton, Ky.) TBA
Prep Golf
St. Helena at St. Vincent, Rooster Run GC, 1:30 p.m.
Friday
College Baseball
Napa Valley at Marin, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Christian Brothers at Justin-Siena, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Justin-Siena at St. Helena, 6 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Rodriguez at Napa, 4 p.m.
Justin-Siena at El Molino, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Drake at Justin-Siena, 7:30 p.m.
Vintage at Granite Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Trinity Prep at Western Sierra, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Prolific Prep at Grind Session World Championships Marshall County High (Benton, Ky.), TBA