Napa Valley Sports Schedule
Local schedule

Thursday

College Baseball

Marin at Napa Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Justin-Siena at Napa, 3:30 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Clayton Valley Charter at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Alhambra at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Napa at Benicia, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

Archbishop Hanna at Calistoga, 4 p.m.

Healdsburg at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

Vintage at Santa Rosa, 4 p.m.

St. Vincent at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Prolific Prep at Grind Session World Championships Marshall County H.S. (Benton, Ky.) TBA

Prep Golf

St. Helena at St. Vincent, Rooster Run GC, 1:30 p.m.

Friday

College Baseball

Napa Valley at Marin, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

Christian Brothers at Justin-Siena, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Justin-Siena at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Rodriguez at Napa, 4 p.m.

Justin-Siena at El Molino, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

Drake at Justin-Siena, 7:30 p.m.

Vintage at Granite Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Trinity Prep at Western Sierra, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Prolific Prep at Grind Session World Championships Marshall County High (Benton, Ky.), TBA

