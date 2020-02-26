Napa Valley Sports Schedule

Thursday
Prep Girls Lacrosse
San Domenico at Vintage, Harvest Middle School field, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
El Molino at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Hercules, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Vintage at Benicia, scrimmage, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Napa at Rodriguez, Rancho Solano GC, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Baseball
American Canyon at Maria Carrillo, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
American Canyon, Justin-Siena, Napa, Vintage at CIF State Championships, Bakersfield, girls matches begin at 9 a.m., boys at 1 p.m.
Friday
Prep Baseball
Santa Rosa at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
American Canyon, Justin-Siena, Napa, Vintage at CIF State Championships, Bakersfield, 9 a.m.