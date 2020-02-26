Napa Valley Sports Schedule
Thursday

Prep Girls Lacrosse

San Domenico at Vintage, Harvest Middle School field, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

El Molino at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Hercules, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Vintage at Benicia, scrimmage, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Napa at Rodriguez, Rancho Solano GC, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Baseball

American Canyon at Maria Carrillo, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

American Canyon, Justin-Siena, Napa, Vintage at CIF State Championships, Bakersfield, girls matches begin at 9 a.m., boys at 1 p.m.

Friday

Prep Baseball

Santa Rosa at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

American Canyon, Justin-Siena, Napa, Vintage at CIF State Championships, Bakersfield, 9 a.m.

