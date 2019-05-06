Prep Boys Tennis
No. 3 seed Foothill-Pleasanton at No. 14 Vintage, North Coast Section Div. 1 Tournament opener, 3:30 p.m.
No. 13 seed Justin-Siena at No. 4 Piedmont, North Coast Section Div. 2 Tournament opener, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
No. 12 seed Terra Linda at No. 5 Justin-Siena, North Coast Section Div. 2 Tournament opener, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
No. 11 seed Justin-Siena at No. 6 Tamalpais, North Coast Section Div. 2 Tournament opener, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Casa Grande at Napa, 4 p.m.
Petaluma at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.
Willits at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Willits at St. Helena, 6:45 p.m.
Petaluma at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Casa Grande at Napa, 4 p.m.
Sonoma Valley at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.