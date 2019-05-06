{{featured_button_text}}
Prep Boys Tennis

No. 3 seed Foothill-Pleasanton at No. 14 Vintage, North Coast Section Div. 1 Tournament opener, 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 seed Justin-Siena at No. 4 Piedmont, North Coast Section Div. 2 Tournament opener, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse

No. 12 seed Terra Linda at No. 5 Justin-Siena, North Coast Section Div. 2 Tournament opener, 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

No. 11 seed Justin-Siena at No. 6 Tamalpais, North Coast Section Div. 2 Tournament opener, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Casa Grande at Napa, 4 p.m.

Petaluma at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.

Willits at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Willits at St. Helena, 6:45 p.m.

Petaluma at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Casa Grande at Napa, 4 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Justin-Siena, 4 p.m.

