{{featured_button_text}}

Friday

Prep Boys Basketball

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian in Thanksgiving Hoopfest, Duncanville, Texas, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Prep Wrestling

Vintage at Folsom, Redwood tournaments, TBA

VVAL Novice Tournament at Petaluma, TBA

Prep Boys Basketball

Marin Catholic at Justin-Siena, 2:30 p.m.

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian in Thanksgiving Hoopfest, Duncanville, Texas, 2:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Armijo at American Canyon, 6 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Marin Catholic, 2:30 p.m.

Vintage at Pioneer-Woodland, 2:30 p.m.

Napa at Amador Valley, 4 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Napa, Vintage, St. Helena at CIF State Championships, Fresno’s Woodward Park, 8:30 a.m.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0