Friday
Prep Boys Basketball
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian in Thanksgiving Hoopfest, Duncanville, Texas, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Prep Wrestling
Vintage at Folsom, Redwood tournaments, TBA
VVAL Novice Tournament at Petaluma, TBA
Prep Boys Basketball
Marin Catholic at Justin-Siena, 2:30 p.m.
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian in Thanksgiving Hoopfest, Duncanville, Texas, 2:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Armijo at American Canyon, 6 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Marin Catholic, 2:30 p.m.
Vintage at Pioneer-Woodland, 2:30 p.m.
Napa at Amador Valley, 4 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Napa, Vintage, St. Helena at CIF State Championships, Fresno’s Woodward Park, 8:30 a.m.