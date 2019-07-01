Tuesday, July 2
Little League Baseball
District 53 All-Star Tournaments:
8-9-10 Division at Suisun’s Lambrecht Sports Complex: winners-bracket final and losers-bracket game, 5:30 p.m.
9-10-11 Division at Fairfield’s Laurel Creek Park: losers-bracket game, 5:30 p.m.
10-11-12 Division at American Canyon: losers-bracket games at 5:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Napa Valley College Summer League games: St. Helena vs. Archbishop Hanna, 5 p.m., Vintage vs. Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.; American Canyon vs. Rodriguez, 7 p.m.; Vallejo vs. Bethel, 8 p.m.
Youth Softball
Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association games at Kiwanis Park: Major Division, Coleman Insurance vs. R.E. Maher Construction, 6 p.m.; Senior Division, A.M.P. Construction vs. Branagan Insurance, 8 p.m.
Professional Baseball
Napa Silverados at Sonoma Stompers, Arnold Field, 6:05 p.m.
Wednesday
Little League Baseball
District 53 All-Star Tournaments:
8-9-10 Division at Suisun’s Lambrecht Sports Complex: losers-bracket games at 5:30 p.m.
9-10-11 Division at Fairfield’s Laurel Creek Park: championship game, 5:30 p.m. (second championship game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, if necessary)
10-11-12 Division at American Canyon: winners-bracket final and losers-bracket game, 5:30 p.m.
Joe DiMaggio Baseball
Napa Valley 4th of July Invitational at Borman Field, Yountville: Sonoma Stack vs. Santa Rosa Rebels, 2:30 p.m.; Half Moon Bay Birdmen vs. Power Baseball Club, 5:15 p.m.