Tuesday

Prep Boys Soccer

Petaluma at Napa, 6 p.m.

Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 6 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Alpha Charter at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Church gym, 6 p.m.

Roseland Collegiate Prep at Calistoga, 6 p.m.

Petaluma at Napa, 7 p.m.

American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 7 p.m.

St. Helena at Lower Lake, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Alpha Charter at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Church gym, 7:30 p.m.

Lower Lake at St. Helena, 7 p.m.

Roseland Collegiate Prep at Calistoga, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

College Men’s Basketball

Napa Valley at Contra Costa, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Petaluma at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.

American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 6 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball

Petaluma at Napa, 7 p.m.

