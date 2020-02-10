Tuesday
Prep Boys Soccer
Petaluma at Napa, 6 p.m.
Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 6 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Alpha Charter at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Church gym, 6 p.m.
Roseland Collegiate Prep at Calistoga, 6 p.m.
Petaluma at Napa, 7 p.m.
American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 7 p.m.
St. Helena at Lower Lake, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Alpha Charter at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Church gym, 7:30 p.m.
Lower Lake at St. Helena, 7 p.m.
Roseland Collegiate Prep at Calistoga, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
College Men’s Basketball
Napa Valley at Contra Costa, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Petaluma at Napa, Memorial Stadium, 6 p.m.
American Canyon at Sonoma Valley, 6 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Casa Grande, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Petaluma at Napa, 7 p.m.