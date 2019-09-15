{{featured_button_text}}

Monday

No events scheduled. 

Tuesday

College Men’s Soccer

Napa Valley at Delta-Stockton, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Napa at Vintage, Napa GC at Kennedy Park, 3 p.m.

Casa Grande at American Canyon, Chardonnay GC, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Justin-Siena at Napa, 3:30 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.

Petaluma at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Water Polo

Napa at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 4 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Ukiah at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Water Polo

Napa at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 5 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 5 p.m.

Ukiah at American Canyon, 5 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Napa at Justin-Siena, 6 p.m.

Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 6 p.m.

American Canyon at Petaluma, 6 p.m.

Calistoga at Roseland University Prep, 6 p.m.

St. Helena at Kelseyville, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

St. Helena at Kelseyville, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

St. Helena at Kelseyville, 5:30 p.m.

