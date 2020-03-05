Napa Valley Sports Schedule
Local schedule

Napa Valley Sports Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday

Prep Baseball

Benicia at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.

Vintage at Santa Rosa, 3:30 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Healdsburg, 5 p.m.

Prep Softball

Piner at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

St. Helena at Piedmont, 4 p.m.

Calistoga at Fremont Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse

San Marin at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Prep Softball

Berkeley at Vintage, 10 a.m.

Prep Baseball

St. Helena at Justin-Siena, 12:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse

Vintage at Marin Catholic, 10 a.m.

Prep Track and Field

American Canyon, Justin-Siena, Napa, Calistoga at Santa Rosa High’s Big Cat Invitational, 9 a.m.

Vintage at Clayton Valley Charter’s Ugly Eagle Relays, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

Justin-Siena at St. Francis, Mather Sports Complex, Sacramento, 1 p.m.

Youth Baseball

Napa Little League Opening Day, Garfield Park, 9 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News