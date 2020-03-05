Napa Valley Sports Schedule

Friday
Prep Baseball
Benicia at American Canyon, 3:30 p.m.
Vintage at Santa Rosa, 3:30 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Healdsburg, 5 p.m.
Prep Softball
Piner at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.
St. Helena at Piedmont, 4 p.m.
Calistoga at Fremont Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
San Marin at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Prep Softball
Berkeley at Vintage, 10 a.m.
Prep Baseball
St. Helena at Justin-Siena, 12:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Vintage at Marin Catholic, 10 a.m.
Prep Track and Field
American Canyon, Justin-Siena, Napa, Calistoga at Santa Rosa High’s Big Cat Invitational, 9 a.m.
Vintage at Clayton Valley Charter’s Ugly Eagle Relays, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
Justin-Siena at St. Francis, Mather Sports Complex, Sacramento, 1 p.m.
Youth Baseball
Napa Little League Opening Day, Garfield Park, 9 a.m.