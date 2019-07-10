Thursday
Prep Boys Basketball
Napa Valley College Summer League games: Justin-Siena vs. Archbishop Hanna, 5 p.m.; Bethel vs. American Canyon, 6 p.m.; Vintage vs. St. Helena, 7 p.m.; Vallejo vs. Rodriguez, 8 p.m.
Youth Softball
Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Senior Division game at Kiwanis Park: Branagan Insurance vs. A.M.P. Construction, 7 p.m.
Friday
Youth Softball
Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association games at Kiwanis Park: Major Division, R.E. Maher Construction vs. Soscol Auto Body, 6 p.m.; Senior Division, Branagan Insurance vs. M.I.V. Insurance, 8 p.m.