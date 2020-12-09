Napa Valley Teams Remembered: 2009 a year of firsts for Calistoga soccer

Welcome to yet another chapter of times like this bringing out the reflective side.

While the outbreak of COVID-19 has stopped the world in the form of people losing their lives, being compromised or losing their jobs, it has also meant no sporting events in these parts. I hope you are staying safe during these exceedingly difficult times. Hopefully, we can have some local sports in these parts to talk about soon but in the interim, the printed version of ESPN Classic via the Napa Valley will have to do.

As a former sports reporter, I have thought about events and people I covered that I still remember to this day.

Do you ever witness games of a sport of which your knowledge is passable but not great, yet once you become immersed in watching the team, you can’t help but celebrate their success?

Though it improved after watching my son compete in youth soccer, by my own admissio

n, I do not have in-depth knowledge of soccer like I do of football and a few other sports.

However, I had two rules as a sports reporter:

a) Every sport from football to golf would have coverage space in my sports section