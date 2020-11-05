Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Big Game football in '99 defined seasons

Editor’s Note: Times like these bring out the reflective side as the world attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic that has postponed California high school sports until January. In the interim, the printed version of ESPN Classic via Napa Valley will have to do:
It’s been four years since I changed careers after 18 years as a full-time sports reporter in the Napa Valley, and I still remember many of the events and people I covered.
Most towns with multiple-high school towns have a rivalry football game — the kind where, regardless of win-loss record, the game takes on social and athletic elements because people attend that normally couldn’t care less about sports.
In Napa, it’s called the Big Game and it pits Napa High against Vintage High.
Most Napans consider the best-ever Big Game — in football, if not of all the sports — to be in 1982 when the teams went in tied atop the Monticello Empire League standings. That made the game even bigger, since only league champions qualified for the CIF Sac Joaquin Section playoffs, and Rich Harbison’s 75-yard run lifted Napa to a 7-0 win and playoff berth.
I can’t speak for what it was like to cover that game because I was just 9 years old. Marty James would be far more qualified than me to describe that game.
I can, however, speak for the 1999 edition.
In football, the Napa rivalry has become one-sided for much of the 21st century. From 2002-2016, Napa won 14 of the 15 matchups, mostly in decisive fashion, with the lone Vintage win coming in 2005 by a score of 28-7.
Recently, the tide has turned back to Vintage. The Crushers have won the last three head-to-head meetings, with two of them being by one-possession margins. It’s too small of a sample size to call it one-sided just yet. We’ll see how Vintage’s recent rise transpires.
But before 2002, the rivalry had been on pretty equal footing.
Vintage and Napa had regularly been serious players in the MEL and SJS, Vintage winning section championships in 1980 and 1986 and finishing second in 1981, and the Indians— Napa’s mascot until it was changed to the Grizzlies two years ago — finishing as section runner-up in 1982 and 1994.
As a sports observer, we have games that still pop up in our memory banks years and decades later. The 1999 Big Game, which Vintage won 18-14, was one such game for me. While Big Game has had several matchups that involved league title and/or playoff ramifications, the 1999 version did not have such. But watching the game unfold would have told you otherwise.
Both teams were at the bottom of the MEL standings, but Memorial Stadium was still packed as usual for a Big Game. Napa entered the game 2-6-1 while Vintage was 1-7-1.
Napa had gone into a funk after losing 32-0 in a 1997 Big Game it had been favored to win. In 1998, the Indians went 3-4-3 while Vintage went 6-3-1. The Crushers had the MEL’s top-ranked defense. It was coached by defensive coordinator Steve Vargus, who has since had success on the Justin-Siena and St. Helena staffs.
In 1999, both teams had close losses as well as decisive ones. While Napa was not a great team, the eyeball test told you it was better than it appeared to be. Between the two teams, Vintage had more decisive losses and was ravaged with injuries.
I remember double-covering that game with my longtime friend and then-colleague, Andy Ward. The Register did predictions on high school football games back then and, based on Napa appearing to be a better team than its record, the entire Napa Valley Register sports staff picked the Indians to win that game. The paper has long since done away with predictions, which is a good thing. But I digress.
When Napa’s Phil Jeffrey ran for a 33-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to put his team in front 14-10, it appeared as though the Indians were ready to take control.
Napa, however, failed to extend the lead, which left the door ajar for Vintage. With just over a couple minutes left in the game, the Indians faced third-and-four from their own 48. Memory escapes me on what the timeout situation was but if the Indians could get a first down, they would have shortened the game at worst. Instead, Napa quarterback Matt Wood was sacked. The ball came loose and Vintage defensive tackle Dariush Garber recovered.
Moments later, Justin Nunley — who would throw for a Big Game-record 216 yards — connected with Grant Jacka in the right corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown pass with 1:11 left in the game. Vintage made good on the two-point conversion for the 18-14 lead. When Napa got the ball back, Darrick Graeber’s interception sealed the win for the Crushers.
Though it’s easy to point to the Nunley-to-Jacka connection, the game was actually lost much earlier. Napa had a chance to go in front 21-10 — 17-10 minimum — but thanks to a goal-line stand in which Vintage’s Ryan Hill recovered a fumble, the Indians got nothing.
The game meant nothing from a playoff-ramification perspective, but the thing about rivalry games is they can often define your season. The interesting side note of the Nunley-to-Jacka connection is that the two had alternated at quarterback earlier in the season, and each had taken a pounding. The lasting memory I still have of that game was not only the capacity crowd but seeing Jacka, who was battered and bruised by season’s end, hoist younger brother Cameron over his shoulders.
This game was a prime example of how motivation can be a powerful tool. Whether it was the entire Register sports staff picking them to lose, or just looking to get a season’s worth of frustration out on their rivals, the Crushers had an intangible factor that night. Of course, if Napa takes advantage of its opportunities it’s a much different discussion.
After the season, Jim Costan resigned as Vintage head coach and Les Franco came back into coaching after being dismissed by Napa 11 years earlier. In 2000, Franco and his staff engineered a turnaround season in which they went 8-3. The Crushers, however, went between 4-6 and 6-4 until his tenure ended in 2006.
The Crushers’ peaks and valleys would continue until 2016, when 1992 Vintage graduate Dylan Leach took over the helm. Leach has since led the Crushers to three straight playoff seasons, back-to-back Vine Valley Athletic League crowns, and three postseason wins.
The Indians struggled in 2000 and 2001, going a combined 7-13. Between 2002-2016, however, Napa never missed the playoffs and won its first section title in 2007. Napa experienced hard times in 2017 and 2018 before finishing second in the VVAL last year, losing the Big Game, 26-20, on a last-minute Vintage scoring drive.
But that one night in 1999 was an example of how rivalry games can define a season, good or bad.
Watch Now: Why self-reflection is important and how to do it.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!