Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Big Game football in '99 defined seasons

Napa had gone into a funk after losing 32-0 in a 1997 Big Game it had been favored to win. In 1998, the Indians went 3-4-3 while Vintage went 6-3-1. The Crushers had the MEL’s top-ranked defense. It was coached by defensive coordinator Steve Vargus, who has since had success on the Justin-Siena and St. Helena staffs.

In 1999, both teams had close losses as well as decisive ones. While Napa was not a great team, the eyeball test told you it was better than it appeared to be. Between the two teams, Vintage had more decisive losses and was ravaged with injuries.

I remember double-covering that game with my longtime friend and then-colleague, Andy Ward. The Register did predictions on high school football games back then and, based on Napa appearing to be a better team than its record, the entire Napa Valley Register sports staff picked the Indians to win that game. The paper has long since done away with predictions, which is a good thing. But I digress.

When Napa’s Phil Jeffrey ran for a 33-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to put his team in front 14-10, it appeared as though the Indians were ready to take control.