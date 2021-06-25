Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Braves' first section football champs special

Neither Shipp nor McGee predicted what the outcome would or might have been, but both would have been intrigued to play those Napa or Vintage teams in a real game.

“We would have loved the chance to play them,” McGee said. “They had great athletes in that era. It would have been fun to try to compete against them. We would have been confident going in. They were the bigger programs, but it would have been a great opportunity.”

Camaraderie

It is often said that playing on a team is not necessarily about the success within the athletic arena, but the bond that is formed during the playing days and many years after the fact.

“We were a fairly close-knit group,” Ryan said. “I think more than anything else was a sense of trust between teammates. There was always the sense that the guy lined up next to you was going to do his job and have your back on every play.”

Clark said the relationship also had far-reaching effects, not only within the subgroup of one’s graduating class but throughout the program.