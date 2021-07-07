Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Champions miss classy Ruggiero

Pridy described Ruggiero as one of the most genuine people he's ever met, who could ask someone how they were doing and elicit a genuine answer that was not canned. Hearing Pridy and Tallman describe him, it stands to reason he was not only one of the most likeable people one could meet but one of the most un-dislikeable.

“He was cliqueless, which transcended every group on campus,” Pridy said. “He was probably the most even-keeled person on that team. He went out and did his thing. In no way is this disrespectful to him, but it was never remarkable until you sat back and looked at his work. You knew he was mowing down the lineup, but it’s not that he had the big snap, drag and hook or a blazing fastball. He knew how to pitch.

"As a teammate, you could not ask for a better person. I used to run into him all the time. I miss seeing him. I miss his demeanor. I can’t remember him not smiling. He was confident, compassionate and humble.”

Tallman played against Ruggiero in Napa Fly League, Napa Babe Ruth and American Legion, but they developed a pitcher-catcher rapport upon becoming teammates at Napa High.